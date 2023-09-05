Akron man accused of assaulting motorcyclist during protest gets prison time

An Akron man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a protest of Jayland Walker’s shooting as well as charges in unrelated cases recently was sentenced to prison.

The 30-year-old man was arrested during an incident in which a motorcyclist claimed he was assaulted by protesters. The man was one of five people charged in the only felony protest cases that resulted from protests last summer of Walker’s shooting by police.

The man was originally charged with aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, related to the protest. He pleaded guilty in July to a lesser charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct.

He also pleaded guilty to charges in three other cases, including some felony counts. In total, Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced him to three years in prison.

Three other people who were charged for the motorcycle incident also pleaded guilty to lesser charges in April. Charges were dismissed against a fourth person.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: An Akron man charged in felony protest case is sentenced to 3 years