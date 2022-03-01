Akron man accused of attempting to rape woman at Suffield Township home

Portage County Courthouse 203 W Main St, Ravenna, OH 44266

An Akron man is facing charges stemming from an allegation that he broke into a Suffield home and tried to sexually assault a woman there.

Joshua M.W. Sayre, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges on a grand jury indictment of aggravated burglary and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, second-degree felony attempted rape and fourth-degree felony disrupting public services during his arraignment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday. The indictment was filed Thursday.

According to court records, Sayre allegedly entered the home without permission and tried to sexually assault the woman while preventing her from leaving on Feb. 17. Sayre is also accused of taking the woman's phone from her, preventing her from calling 911.

During his arraignment, Judge Becky Doherty ordered Sayre be held on a $75,000 bond, with the condition that he have no contact with the woman if released. An attorney for Sayre could not immediately be identified.

Sayre is scheduled for a jury trial on April 12. He is also scheduled for a discovery hearing on March 16 and a pretrial hearing on March 29.

