Akron man accused of killing two people in North Hill house fire goes on trial again

Defense attorney Nathan Ray talks with defendant Leon Newsome and defense attorney John Greven during Newsome's trial for starting a fire that killed two people in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom in Akron.

An Akron man accused of starting a fire that killed a North Hill couple over one year ago will be retried Wednesday, months after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case last October.

Leon "Nitty" Newsome, 39, is accused of setting a couch on fire on Oct. 25, 2022, that spread to engulf the Carpenter Street home. The blaze killed Casey Blanchfield, 31, and Thomas "TJ" Litton, 43, who were asleep on the third floor. An autopsy found they died of smoke inhalation and thermal injury.

Blanchfield was a mother of two, according to her obituary. Litton was originally from Tallmadge and had nine children and three grandchildren, according to his obituary.

Frank McCready and Lisa Cook, his former girlfriend, testified in the first trial, telling jurors they lived on the second floor of the home and managed to escape the fire through a window. They were unable to alert Blanchfield and Litton in time.

Newsome's first trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court ended in a deadlock after jurors listened to 3½ days of witnesses' testimony and evidence.

In his second trial, he faces the same 16 charges he was tried on in October. That is four counts each of aggravated murder and murder, six counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault.

Included are repeat offender specifications, which carry potential extra prison time.

