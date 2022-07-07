Akron man allegedly stole 2 vehicles in Dover, 3 in New Philadelphia, Thursday morning

A 36-year-old Akron man is expected to be charged with multiple criminal offenses after allegedly stealing two vehicles in Dover and two more in New Philadelphia on Thursday morning, according to New Philadelphia police Capt. Ty Norris.

Norris said the keys were inside the vehicles when they were stolen. Three were work trucks and one was a passenger car.

Ricky L. Moore, Jr. also tried to abduct a man on Miller Avenue NW, the scene of the first theft, according to Norris. In a report filed with New Philadelphia police, a man said the suspect tried to abduct his friend. The complainant said the perpetrator claimed to have a gun, and when the complainant pulled out a knife, the suspect rammed his vehicle and left. The caller said he had to jump to avoid being hit by the white Chevrolet Colorado.

Two vehicles were stolen in Dover before the suspect went to New Philadelphia, Norris said.

Dover police reports said a Mitsubishi Eclipse was taken from the 100 block of E. Iron Avenue, behind Domino's Pizza. The man then got out of the car and entered a Chevrolet Colorado at 88 E. Iron Ave., also behind Domino's. He drove away in the truck owned by an asphalt company.

Norris said he then drove the Colorado to the 400 block of Sixth Street NW in New Philadelphia, where he stole a silver 2021 GMC truck and encountered the victims on Miller Avenue. The suspect then drove that vehicle to Rural King, parked it and walked to Walmart. Norris said he stole a 2008 GMC box truck from Walmart. It was the last vehicle he took for the day, according to Norris, who said Moore then drove north on Interstate 77.

Bolivar Police Chief Randy Haugh arrested the suspect in southern Stark County after spotting the vehicle on I-77. Haugh had not chased the stolen truck, Norris said. But the chief followed the box truck to the Faircrest exit.

Haugh arrested Moore at the Pilot Travel Center, at 2320 Faircrest St. SW, Canton. He was taken to the New Philadelphia Police Department for questioning.

Dover police said Moore was believed to have been in the area after going to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover by ambulance.

Norris said a report has been sent to the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor's Office. Charges are expected to include four counts of motor vehicle theft, attempted abduction and attempted vehicular assault.

