Akron man arraigned on rape charge in Painesville Municipal Court

Sep. 20—Dennis A. Keyes of Akron was arraigned on a first-degree felony rape charge Sept. 20 in Painesville Municipal Court.

According to the court documents, the arraignment was heard by Judge Paul R. Malchesky. Keyes, 45, is being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27.

According to the affidavit, Keyes is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who is less than 13 years old. The incident occurred on or about May 16 in Painesville Township.

The affidavit also stated the warrant is being issued based upon the investigation of the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the statements of the complaining witness.