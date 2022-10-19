Akron man arrested in Ethan Liming's slaying gets suspended jail sentence

Ethan Liming

One of the three men arrested in the slaying of Ethan Liming pleaded no contest Wednesday and was found guilty of assault.

Donovon Jones, the only of the trio charged who faced solely misdemeanor charges, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien immediately gave Jones, 21, of Akron, a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Ethan Liming:Ethan Liming died from striking his head on pavement, autopsy concludes

Tyler and DeShawn Stafford, who face involuntary manslaughter and other charges in Liming’s death outside Akron’s I Promise School earlier this year, still have cases pending in O’Brien’s court.

Liming and three high school friends drove to the I Promise School in Akron’s West Hill neighborhood after dark June 2 with two gel pellet toy guns, police and defense attorneys say.

They say Liming's group ambushed a group of young men playing basketball there, spraying them with scores of gel pellets.

The basketball players initially tried to run but then turned to confront Liming and his friends. Liming fell in the parking lot, hitting his head on the asphalt in a blow that proved fatal.

This is a developing story. Read more later today on Beaconjournal.com and in Thursday’s print edition.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested in Ethan Liming's slaying gets suspended sentence