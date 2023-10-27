Akron man arrested following 2-vehicle crash where police found drugs, weapons

Akron police arrested a 27-year-old for outstanding warrants and drugs and weapons found after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. at Breiding Road and Betana Avenue. Police said they discovered one of the drivers had outstanding warrants for his arrest in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Upon further investigation, officers found a loaded and holstered handgun under his left arm, which was determined to be stolen, officials said.

Officers also recovered an AK-style pistol with two magazines, ammunition and more than 150 grams of marijuana.

The man was booked into the Summit County Jail and was charged with receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability and drug-related charges.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrest man after finding drugs, weapons after car crash