Akron man arrested in Jan. 9 Fairlawn shooting that killed Tyler Flinn

A 20-year-old Akron man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 9 murder of Tyler Flinn in Fairlawn, the first homicide in that city since 1974.

Akron Municipal Court records show that Terrance L. Owens, 20, of Bacon Street in Akron, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery. He was booked into Summit County Jail, court records show.

Additional details were unavailable Monday. Fairlawn Police say they expect to issue a press release on the case on Tuesday.

As of Monday, it appeared that no other arrests had been made in the case; witnesses said they saw two people leaving the scene of the fatal shooting in a white car.

Fairlawn Police Chief Terry Wisener last week told the Beacon Journal that his department was pursuing a number of leads, saying it was a "fluid situation" and that they believed all parties involved are from Akron.

Flinn, an Akron resident, was found shot multiple times on that Sunday afternoon in an apartment parking lot in the 100 block of Bluffington Street. Police performed CPR on him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 25 and leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

A family member said they were told the shooting took place as part of a robbery.

"I think my grandson was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Jackie Jones, Flinn's grandmother, said Monday.

Relatives previously told Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland that Flinn was riding with a cousin in a pickup truck when someone began chasing them and that when the truck stopped in the apartment parking lot a gun battle broke out.

"It's just so hard," Jones said. "Tyler was really a nice guy. He was soft spoken."

The family plans to have funeral services on Jan. 25, she said.

Family members are still trying to find a way to tell the 4-year-old son that his dad has died, Jones said.

