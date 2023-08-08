Akron man arrested after stealing truck, slow-speed chase

An Akron man is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest after he led police from two cities on a slow-speed chase Monday afternoon when he attempted to steal a truck in New Franklin.

Akron police ended the chase that began in New Franklin after the man allegedly attempted to steal a truck from a private residence, according to a New Franklin Police Department Facebook post.

Fatal shooting: 'These people have guns.' 911 call details Cuyahoga Falls neighbor dispute, fatal shooting

New Franklin officers located the man in the truck on West Nimisila Road. Refusing to stop for authorities, police said he pulled away and drove northbound on South Main Street.

Once he entered Akron city limits, New Franklin police handed the pursuit to Akron officers who arrested him "a short time later," the Facebook post reads.

The man multiple felony warrants out for his arrest from three agencies. He is now also charged with willful fleeing, a third-degree felony, and two counts of drug abuse, both felonies, according to Akron Municipal Court documents. He is also charged with resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested after slow-speed chase through Akron, New Franklin cities