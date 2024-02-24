Akron man who boasted crimes on social media, escaped custody sentenced to federal prison

An Akron rapper with eight previous felony convictions was recently sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison Thursday after escaping police custody in 2021.

Joe Louis Fletcher

Joe Fletcher III in 2021 was facing a variety of charges in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio, including having a firearm while being convicted of a felony, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and having a firearm while furthering a drug trafficking offense.

He was placed in custody without bond. In August of that year, a federal judge granted Fletcher a furlough from pretrial incarceration at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown to attend the funeral of his daughter, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

During that time period, he escaped and then was captured by U.S. Marshals two days later in the basement of an Akron home.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver sentenced Fletcher to 14 years in federal prison. He was found guilty by a jury on all previously mentioned charges and an additional charge of escaping custody.

Why was Fletcher initially arrested?

Fletcher has a history of fleeing from police. He was involved in the two high-speed police chases in 2020 − one in June and one in September of that year.

He livestreamed the June 2020 high-speed pursuit, leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase at speeds exceeding 115 mph that ended in West Akron. Troopers had tried to stop Fletcher near Interstate 77 and state Route 18 for reckless driving.

While Fletcher was on home incarceration Sept. 8, 2020, he led law enforcement on another pursuit through a residential neighborhood. He was caught after being stopped by a roadblock.

Investigators said Fletcher's use of social media were what initially caught the attention of law enforcement.

According to court documents, a video Fletcher posted to social media on Sept. 5, 2020, showed him sitting in a car watching a group of Akron police officers and threated to shoot them before turning the camera to his weapon.

He has also posted videos claiming responsibility for other crimes, such as aggravated robbery.

In another video, which he took while he was an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, he claimed to “run Akron” and bragged about being involved in multiple shootings. The incident reopened wounds for a grieving Akron mother, whose son’s murder was discussed in the video.

What is Fletcher's criminal history?

Fletcher previously been charged with aggravated menacing, possession of crack cocaine and marijuana with intent to sale, as well as being a felon in possession of firearms.

Fletcher's boasting about his criminal lifestyle on social media helped bolster his reputation as a dangerous criminal in Akron, according to court documents.

Fletcher has been sentenced to prison at least eight times, serving sentences ranging from seven months to four years.

"None of those sentences have deterred him from quickly returning to criminal activity upon release from prison," court documents read.

Peter E. Daly, an assistant United States attorney, asked for a 20-year sentencing for Fletcher's most recent charges, citing his criminal history, a seeming lack of remorse for these crimes, and his conduct during criminal trials.

During an April 2022 trial, Fletcher demonstrated "both the danger he poses to others and his lack of respect for the Court," according to court documents.

He threatened his attorney on the third day of the trial due to being unhappy with how the trial was proceeding.

"You are all going to have to shoot me because I'm about to jump on my attorney," Fletcher was quoted as saying to the U.S. Marshals who were providing security for the trial.

Fletcher was cited as someone who routinely threatens to harm others without hesitation and thrives on the violent reputation he established for himself. Prosecutors note the only way to prevent Fletcher from continuing to threaten the safety of others was through "a lengthy prison sentence."

Former Police Chief James Nice had once referred to Fletcher as “one of Akron’s most dangerous individuals.”

