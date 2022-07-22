Akron man charged in 2017 Ravenna OD death; now in prison for similar Summit County case

Gavel

An Akron man is facing federal charges in connection with the 2007 drug overdose death of a Rootstown man in Ravenna.

Derek D. Smoot, 36, was arraigned in U.S. Sixth District Court for the Northern District of Ohio earlier this month on charges of distribution of carfentanil and two counts of distribution of meth. A grand jury indictment was filed on June 23.

Smoot is currently incarcerated on state charges in a similar Summit County case.

According to the federal indictment, Smoot allegedly distributed a "controlled substance" containing meth and carfentanil, causing the overdose and death of an individual, identified only as "J.D.," in Ravenna on July 8, 2017. The indictment also alleges that Smoot distributed meth on Sept. 25, 2017.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook this week that it had been working on a lengthy investigation leading to the indictment with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The post says J.D. was a Rootstown man, but does not provide his name.

According to Summit County Court records, Smoot pleaded guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas in June 2018 to first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. According to a grand jury indictment, the involuntary manslaughter and corruption charges stem from the death of a person on Sept. 18, 2016.

As part of a plea deal, additional indicted charges were dismissed, including second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and a single count of trafficking in heroin, all fourth-degree felonies, and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Smoot was sentenced to five years in prison.

Smoot filed a motion for judicial release in January 2019, but it was quickly denied. He is currently incarcerated in the NorthEast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, where he is also serving sentences for unrelated Summit and Cuyahoga county cases,, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and

Correction.

Smoot is scheduled for an Aug. 4 pretrial hearing in the federal case.

