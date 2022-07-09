Akron man charged in the 2021 killing of LaDaviere Davis in a North Valley Street home

Police have arrested an Akron man and charged him in a 2021 fatal shooting inside of a North Valley Street home.

Mohamed Serour, 22, was arraigned Saturday in Akron Municipal Court on a charge of murder related to the Aug. 25 killing of LaDaviere Davis.

Police found Davis dead inside of a home in the 30 block of North Valley Street.

He had been shot multiple times to his neck and torso.

The home where the shooting took place is near the boundary of the Highland Square and Cascade Valley neighborhoods.

