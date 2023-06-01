Akron man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in March crash that left woman dead

An Akron man faces multiple charges after a March 14 vehicle crash on Manchester Road resulted in the death of an Akron woman.

Daniel Alan Shanaberger, 35, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a first-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vehicular manslaughter.

Shanaberger was arrested Wednesday and was arraigned Thursday in the Akron Municipal Court. Shanaberger has a grand jury hearing scheduled for June 29. He is in Summit County Jail, with his bond set at 10% of $500,000.

While two vehicles were at a red light on Manchester Road at the West Wilbeth Road intersection, the vehicle Shanaberger was driving, a 2012 Ford Taurus, rear-ended the vehicle driven by Ta'Shanna Junius, 33, of Akron. That sent the vehicle she was driving into the vehicle driven by another Akron woman, 34. The vehicle Shanaberger was driving also hit the 34-year-old Akron woman's 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

Junius, who was transported to Akron General, died. Neither Shanaberger nor the other Akron woman reported injuries.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Daniel Shanaberger faces aggravated vehicular homicide charge in crash