Akron man charged in fiery August crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured, including himself

The red Kia Forte that authorities believe was stolen suffered severe damage in a fatal crash on Aug. 29.

An 18-year-old Akron man faces charges in the fiery two-vehicle crash in August that left one teen dead and two others injured, including himself, according to Akron Municipal Court documents.

Miguel Gipson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, willful fleeing and receiving stolen property.

The crash occurred Aug. 29 at about 11:35 p.m. just minutes after Akron police spotted a red Kia Forte driving at a high speed north on Kelly Avenue, the Akron Beacon Journal reported at the time. A high-speed chase ensued between law enforcement and the vehicle but ended because of "excessive speeds," police said.

The vehicle, driven by Gipson, continued at a high rate of speed until it rear-ended another vehicle, struck a pole and caught on fire at Kelly Avenue and Third Avenue.

Two other 18-year-olds were in the Kia that police later discovered to be stolen from a Canton resident. Stephonne Jackson of Akron was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver who was rear-ended was not injured, according to the official crash report.

Investigators initially were open to the possibility that the crash was related to a shooting that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, but that is no longer the case.

"We don't believe the incidents were related, nor has there been any evidence connecting the incidents," APD Capt. Michael Miller said.

