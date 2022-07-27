Akron man charged after firing gun 11 times into car of girlfriend's manager

A 26-year-old Akron man was charged with felony discharging a firearm and receiving stolen property after an incident Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. at the Wendy's on Flight Memorial Drive in Copley Township.

According to township police, the incident started after a worker at the restaurant got into an altercation with the restaurant manager and left after damaging some equipment. Police said the woman called her boyfriend to come pick her up.

Police said the man arrived and fired 11 rounds into the manager's vehicle and left.

"He was actually sitting in the driver's seat shooting past her in front passenger's seat," said Copley Police Lt. Michael Yovanno.

No injuries were reported and police said it appears the vehicle was the only thing struck by bullets.

Police said the description of the vehicle matched that of the employee, and Copley police, assisted by Akron police officers, found the man, a handgun and discarded shell casings in the trash at the woman's Akron home.

He was charged with discharging a firearm in prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

