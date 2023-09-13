Akron man charged in July 3 shooting death of Ernestine Stallings at Dollar Tree

Sandy Hatcher, sister of Ernestine Stallings, comforts Stalling’s girlfriend, Tasha Love, as she talks about the shooting death of Stallings. The 34 year-old Stallings was shot and killed the afternoon of July 3 as she was leaving the Dollar Tree in Akron.

A 24-year-old Akron man will be arraigned in connection to the July 3 shooting death of Ernestine Stallings at a Dollar Tree, according to a case filed in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Akron police arrested Jontae Watkins and charged him with murder about two months after the fatal shooting, a Summit County Jail daily head count report shows.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Watkins was arrested on other violations including a probation violation, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

What happened to Ernestine Stallings?

Stallings and her girlfriend, Tasha Love, were at Dollar Tree preparing for a birthday party for one of Love's children on July 3.

As the two left the West Market Street store at about 1:30 p.m. and began loading balloons in the car, gunshots rang out, Love told the Akron Beacon Journal in July.

Stallings, 34, was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher she saw a young man approach Stallings from behind and shoot her with a rifle. The caller said several people tried to help Stallings.

Akron police previously offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.

