Akron man charged with killing two in October house fire

An Akron man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson, in the deaths of a man and woman in an Oct. 25 house fire in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

Leon John Newsome Jr., 38, is in the Summit County Jail, with bond set Nov. 2 in Akron Municipal Court at 10% of $2 million, according to court records. He was arrested Oct. 31 on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated arson.

More:2 dead in fire at Akron residence in North Hill neighborhood

An indictment filed Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court charges Newsome with 16 felonies, including multiple counts of aggravated murder and murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault. The charges come with repeat violent offender specifications.

According to police, Newsome is responsible for the deaths of Casey Blanchfield, 31, and Thomas Litton, 43, who died in a fire in the 600 block of Carpenter Street.

Blanchfield was a mother of two, according to her obituary. Litton, from Tallmadge, was a father of nine and had three grandchildren, according to his obituary. The couple had been living at the house at the time of the fire, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m., and firefighters arriving found the home fully engulfed in flames and with heavy smoke. They were told people were trapped inside and searched the home. They reported finding Blanchfield and Litton unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.

An adult woman was able to escape the burning home, and a firefighter was taken to hospital for evaluation.

No court dates in Newsome's case had been set as of Tuesday.

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man charged in deaths of two in North Hill house fire