Akron man charged with murder of Columbus man in Mansfield

An Akron man has been charged with murder in the April 30 death of a Columbus man in Mansfield.

A Richland County grand jury Wednesday returned an indictment on William Carter, 31, of Akron, and formerly of Mansfield, on two counts of murder in the death of Darrin "Turtle" Marsh Jr., 35, of Columbus.

Police said they believe Carter and Marsh knew each other and had previous issues.

Carter is also charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the city's "shotspotter" system, which uses acoustic sensors to detect and alert police to the location of gunfire within a specific coverage area. Police said the system detected 10 gunshots in the vicinity of Dunbilt Court and on responding found Marsh behind a home with gunshot wounds.

Marsh was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Carter is in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges and will answer to his indictment when he is returned to Richland County, Porch said.

Mansfield News-Journal reporter Lou Whitmire contributed to this report. Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Mansfield police: 'Shotspotter' led them to victim killed by Akron man