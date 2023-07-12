Akron man charged with robbery, felonious assault after alleged attack on Dollar General employee

AKRON − A 64-year-old man was charged with robbery and felonious assault after he allegedly attacked a Dollar General employee on the 500 block of East Exchange Street Tuesday night.

When police responded around 8:40 p.m., the employee, a 42-year-old woman, told officers that she confronted the suspect after he left the store without paying for a 12-pack of Diet Pepsi.

After following him outside, police said the man struck the employee in the face multiple times with a can of Diet Pepsi before dragging her into the parking lot. She sustained a laceration to the head and face and lost a tooth.

Emergency medical service crews treated the Dollar General clerk at the scene and released her, according to police. She later went to an area hospital.

Akron police arrested the man near the dollar store without incident. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

