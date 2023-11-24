Akron man charged with smuggling meth from Arizona by mail

An Akron man has been accused of smuggling 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl pills through the U.S. mail from Arizona to a Cuyahoga Falls address.

Terrance Lee Rucker, 40, is facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Rucker was arrested Nov. 7 and released on a $20,000 bond Nov. 17 by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp in Akron.

According to the complaint, a U.S. Postal inspector assigned to a contraband interdiction and investigations team looked into a 17-pound parcel that had been sent by priority mail to a Cuyahoga Falls residence Nov. 2 from Phoenix, Arizona. The investigator said drug smugglers commonly use priority mail to send contraband and that Arizona is a frequent point of origin.

The investigator told the court he identified the residence as possibly belonging to the parents of a Munroe Falls man who had previously been indicted and was wanted on warrants related to a charge of methamphetamine possession.

The investigator said he intercepted the parcel from the U.S. Post Office in Cuyahoga Falls. After a drug dog singled it out from a lineup of packages, investigators found it contained 10 approximately 1-pound bags of methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in the form of tablets disguised to resemble prescription Oxycodone.

After replacing the drugs with "sham," inert substances, an undercover postal investigator delivered the package to the Munroe Falls man at the residence's front door. Investigators then watched as Rucker arrived with a 16-year-old girl in his car and backed up to the residence's garage.

Investigators arrested Rucker and detained the Munroe Falls man, then searched Rucker's car and found 38 grams of a suspected controlled substance.

Court records do not indicate whether the Munroe Falls man was charged.

The investigator said postal service records show three packages weighing 4-5 pounds each were sent to Rucker's Akron address in August, while two other packages totaling 11 pounds in weight had been mailed to the Cuyahoga Falls address from Arizona in September.

"Based on the characteristics of the Priority Mail Express parcels, which areconsistent with the Subject Parcel, I believe they also contained controlled substances," the investigator said.

