Akron man convicted of 3 charges, acquitted of 2, tied to protests of Walker shooting

An Akron man was convicted of three misdemeanor charges and acquitted of two charges stemming from protests of Jayland Walker’s shooting.

A jury in Akron Municipal Court found the 40-year-old man guilty of resisting arrest and two counts of obstructing official business and not of two counts of disorderly conduct Friday. They did so after a trial that lasted two and a half days and about eight hours of deliberations.

Judge James Kimbler, a visiting judge, ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the probation department; a sentencing date hasn’t yet been set.

The man was among two people arrested on the evening of April 24 during a protest of a Summit County grand jury’s decision not to indict the eight officers who shot and killed Walker. Police said the protesters blocked traffic on East Tallmadge Avenue and some drove recklessly, including having people hang out of car windows.

Police said the man, who at times led the procession, blocked a police vehicle from leaving with his body and followed police to a second location.

The man also faced charges for a prior protest.

Walker, 25, was shot more than 40 times by officers after fleeing from them in his car and then by foot. He was unarmed but investigators found that he shot a gun out of his window while fleeing. A gun was found in his car.

A grand jury on April 17 decided the officers who shot Walker shouldn’t face criminal charges. Numerous protests occurred after Walker’s shooting and the grand jury’s decision.

