Akron man convicted of murder for shooting in drug deal, but jurors deadlock on 3 charges

Defendant Christopher Blue hangs his head as Judge Kelly McLaughlin reads the jury's verdict Monday at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron.

An Akron man fatally shot a Bedford man during a drug deal, but he didn’t “purposely” kill him, a Summit County jury found Monday afternoon.

After deliberations that stretched over three days, jurors found Christopher Blue guilty of murder that means causing a death as the result of felonious assault and two other charges.

Jurors deadlocked on aggravated murder that involves purposely causing a death and two other charges.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin, who had urged jurors earlier in the day Monday to try again to reach a consensus, polled them and found that additional deliberations would move not them toward verdicts on these three charges.

McLaughlin accepted that the jurors were deadlocked on these charges.

Blue, 19, chatted with Pat Summers, one of his attorneys, during the verdict readings but otherwise showed no reaction.

McLaughlin will sentence Blue on Sept. 1 on the charges for which he was convicted. He faces 24 years to life in prison.

Defendant Christopher Blue is handcuffed by a Summit County Sheriff's Deputy after the jury found him guilty of murder Monday in Akron.

Assistant Prosecutor Dan Sallerson said his office will decide how to handle the charges the jurors deadlocked on by Blue’s sentencing.

Blue’s four-day trial wrapped up Thursday, with jurors then beginning their deliberations. They met again Friday and Monday morning before telling McLaughlin they were deadlocked. She urged them about 10:45 a.m. to try again to reach a verdict.

Jurors announced they had a partial verdict about 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Blue is arrested after standoff at his house

Blue was arrested for the killing of Owen Barzal, 19, on Oct. 12, 2021, in a residential area near the East Avenue and Interstate 77 interchange.

Prosecutors say Barzal drove to Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood to sell marijuana after arranging the deal with Blue via Snapchat.

Instead of making the purchase, prosecutors say Blue killed Barzal, shooting him from the back of Barzal’s Jeep in Bernice Street, then fled to his home about two houses away around the corner on Russell Avenue.

Blue was arrested later that evening after a nearly six-hour standoff with police in which Akron SWAT officers eventually used chemical agents to force him from the house.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in March 2022 that Blue’s arrest may have been a factor in a pause in murders across the city. He told the Beacon Journal that following the arrest, police saw "a reduction in the number of violent incidents in our city for a period of time."

Gun, DNA and messages link Blue to shooting, testimony shows

Police said they found the pistol used in the shooting disassembled, with various parts hidden in Blue’s home.

BCI weapons specialist Andrew Chappell testified that he determined cartridge casings found in Barzal’s Jeep had been fired by the same weapon.

Julie Altizer, another forensic scientist, said Blue’s DNA was found on the trigger and trigger guard of the pistol. She also said a second person’s DNA was found on the trigger and trigger guard but there was not enough of a sample to make a profile that could be matched with a person.

Sgt. Gregory Moenich, who headed the investigation, said texts on both Barzal’s and Blue’s cellphones showed messages describing a drug deal, with Blue directing Barzal to go to an address on Bernice Street.

Defense questions lack of eyewitnesses and evidence not tested

Pat Summers, who represents Blue with Attorney Chuck Quinn, told jurors in his closing argument that no witnesses were presented who saw Blue pull the trigger.

Summers highlighted how a second person’s DNA was found on the pistol. He also questioned why detectives didn’t send samples taken from Barzal’s Jeep’s passenger door handles and back seat for DNA testing.

"This is a murder case," Summers said. "One young man has lost his life and another young man is standing trial, and we don't want to take the time to send (evidence) to the lab?"

Sallerson, however, urged jurors to use their common sense in reviewing the evidence.

He said that to believe anyone else shot Barzal, one would have to believe someone else was using Blue's phone, that Blue gave the pistol to someone else, that the other person gave it back to him after the shooting, and that for some reason Blue thought it reasonable to hide parts of the gun in different parts of his house.

In his closing argument, Sallerson stood behind Blue, pointing at the defendant's head and raised his voice to the jury.

"You only see evidence of one person ever having that gun, and that person is Christopher Blue," Sallerson said.

Jurors convict Blue on three charges and deadlock on three

Jurors found Blue guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The murder and felonious assault charges included gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Jurors deadlocked on aggravated murder that means purposely causing a death while committing an aggravated robbery, murder that means purposely causing a death, and aggravated robbery.

McLaughlin revoked Blue’s bond. She ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the probation department and a victim-impact statement.

Quinn and Summers declined to comment until the sentencing.

As Blue was escorted from the courtroom, he yelled to his family members in the courtroom, “Love you guys!”

“Love you too!” they responded.

