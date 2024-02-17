Akron man faces trials in 3 murder cases from 2023, including East student, I-77 driver

Ahmere Williams appears Tuesday from the Summit County Jail in a video hearing before Judge Alison Breaux in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Williams is charged in the August shooting death of East High School football player Antenio Louis and in two other killings.

When a U.S. Marshals task force took Ahmere Williams into custody Sept. 7 as a suspect in the August shooting death of an East High School football player, the details of his alleged trail of deadly violence were only beginning to emerge.

Now, prosecutors have charged the 20-year-old Akron man as a key suspect in a total of three killings across four months in 2023, including an August shooting on Interstate 77 in Green and an April shooting on the outskirts of downtown Akron.

Williams, who was initially identified by authorities as Ahmere Morris (Morris is part of his middle name), is represented by attorney Noah Munyer in the three cases — with an arraignment set for Wednesday in the April 12 slaying of Tyson Arnold.

Williams was already incarcerated at the Summit County Jail when he was charged in November in the I-77 case and again in January in Arnold's shooting.

Akron police said after Williams was arrested and charged with the Aug. 16 killing of 17-year-old Antenio Louis, investigators established possible connections to the two earlier deaths.

"Detectives developed additional information and evidence that linked him to the crimes," Capt. Michael Miller said.

Here is a look at where each of those cases stand:

Defense attorney Noah Munyer speaks Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court as Ahmere Williams, his client, attends via video from the Summit County Jail.

Tyson Arnold, 24

Arnold, 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on April 12 in the Ohio & Erie Canal behind an apartment complex on Fleming Drive.

Arrested: Akron man recently arrested in August murder of teen also charged in April murder

More than a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene. Two vehicles were also struck, Akron police said.

Williams, who was indicted Feb. 9, faces one count of murder and felonious assault with 3-year firearm specifications — both first-degree felonies — in Arnold's death, according to court documents.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael will preside over the trial.

Marquise Banks, 23

The wrecked Lincoln SUV that Marquise Banks was riding in sits along Interstate 77 South on Aug. 3 in Green, where he was shot dead by a passenger in a pickup truck pursuing him.

On Aug. 3, nearly four months after Arnold's death, 23-year-old Marquise Banks was driving on I-77 South in Green when a pickup truck drove beside him at about 6:15 p.m. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured a figure leaning out of the truck and firing multiple rounds into his vehicle.

I-77 shooting: Akronite killed in I-77 shooting, crash identified; crash victim says she was 'lucky.'

Banks' vehicle swerved before it careened across the grass median and crashed into a Mercedes, leaving its driver with minor injuries. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 17, police charged Williams as a co-defendant in Banks' death. Also charged are 18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs and Giovanni Porter, 23 of Texas.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault. Each have firearm specifications. The trial has been assigned to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Antenio Louis, 17

LaTia Snyder shows a photo of her nephew, 17-year-old Antenio Louis, who was shot dead in Akron while catching a ride to football practice.

Less than two weeks after the I-77 shooting, another fatal shooting shook the Akron area.

East High School student Antenio Louis was on his way to football practice at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 16. A 23-year-old man had just picked him up.

North Hill shooting: Teen killed after Akron North Hill shooting identified; 23-year-old man wounded

A couple of blocks later, near East Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street, another vehicle pulled in front of them and opened fire, killing Louis and wounding the driver.

Williams was charged on Jan. 2 in this case. A 17-year-old also was charged.

Williams faces aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault charges with a firearm and criminal gang activity specifications. He appeared via video from the jail Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

This trial has been assigned to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Authorities link Ahmere Williams to 3 killings in Akron area in 2023