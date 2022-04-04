Akron man found guilty of raping 11-year-old; sentencing is May 2

An Akron man has been found guilty of raping an 11-year-old in 2019.

On Monday, a jury found Robin Stevens Jr., 39, guilty of rape and attempted rape, both first-degree felonies, as well as two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh's office said the victim was spending the night at a relative’s home in June 2019, and awoke to being sexually assaulted by Stevens. The victim immediately told a relative who took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Stevens will be sentenced May 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross’ courtroom.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man found guilty of raping 11-year-old in 2019