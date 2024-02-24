Akron man found with gunshot wound on E. Wilbeth Road Friday night pronounced dead

A 47-year-old man died Friday night after he was found on the 800 block of East Wilbeth Road with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, Akron police said in a news release.

Akron police officers who responded to the incident administered emergency first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Summa Akron City Hospital, where the victim was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name is being withheld pending further investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Preliminary findings suggest the victim was shot while on the 1300 block of South Arlington Street and was later dropped off at the East Wilbeth Road location shortly after he was shot.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. People can also provide anonymous tips via Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or texting TIPSCO at 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man found shot on E. Wilbeth Rd. Friday dies; Akron police investigating