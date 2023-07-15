Akron man gets life in prison in shooting death of 24-year-old man on New Year's Eve 2019

Dustin Austin watches as the jurors enter Summit County Court of Common Pleas for closing arguments in his June 9 trial for the shooting death of Darrick Boyer on New Year's Eve 2019 in Akron.

Dustin Austin of Akron was sentenced Friday to life in prison after being found guilty of killing 24-year-old Darrick Boyer on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Austin, 39, who will be eligible for parole after serving 31 years in prison.

Austin was found guilty June 9 of aggravated murder and numerous other charges, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and having a weapon while under disability, which means he was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction. Several charges included gun specifications.

Austin was one of two men charged in the death of Boyer, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, in a silver Chevrolet Malibu in the 800 block of Kenyon Street. Boyer was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he later died.

Deonbra Mosley, 32, of Akron, accepted a plea deal that required him to testify against Austin. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving a 13- to 18-year prison sentence.

Mosley testified in June that he, Austin and a third male went to Austin’s cousin’s house on New Year’s Eve when Austin heard his cousin yelling. He said all three of them were armed.

Mosley said Austin told him to have Boyer strip to see if he had a gun. He said he was walking away when he heard a noise. He said he turned around and started shooting. He said Austin and the other male also fired at Boyer and his car.

