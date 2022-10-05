Akron man goes on trial in bar fight that turned into a gun fight

A bar fight turned into a gun fight in October 2020, leaving one man dead and a man and woman injured.

Nelson Becton, an Akron man accused of being one of the shooters, went on trial for murder Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say Becton fired the shots that fatally injured Jaison Ragsdale, 25, of Akron.

Becton, 42, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with gun specifications, and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. This is a charge that means a person was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction.

Becton’s jury trial in Judge Christine Croce’s courtroom is expected to last through the end of the week.

Attorney Mike Callahan is representing Becton.

Becton is one of two men charged in a shooting on Oct. 2, 2020, outside of the Corner Pocket, a bar on Upson Street in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

Police found Ragsdale and another man with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing the parking lot after the shooting. A 43-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Chevez Lewis, 28, of Akron, went on trial last week in Croce’s court, but, after two days decided to take a plea deal instead. Lewis pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification and having weapons under disability. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated drug and escape charges.

Croce sentenced Lewis to 16 to 20 years in prison.

Attorney Ed Smith represented Lewis.

