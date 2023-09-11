Akron man identified as 33-year-old killed in shooting Friday on Beardsley Street

Dominic Gray, 33 of Akron, was identified as the man who died after being shot several times Friday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gray sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso before he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fatal shooting: 21-year-old man charged in shooting death of 33-year-old man in Akron

Akron police found Gray at about 9:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Beardsley Street.

Police said officers arrested Thomas Ellis III, 21, at a home near the crime scene in connection to the fatal shooting. He was charged with murder and felonious assault.

Ellis had a loaded handgun on him at the time of his arrest, APD said. Detectives believe the gun may have been used in the crime and that the incident may have stemmed from a prior altercation between the two men.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Dominic Gray identified killed in shooting on Beardsley Street in Akron