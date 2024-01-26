Akron man indicted in pregnant woman's death in Kent

An Akron man has been indicted in the November shooting death of a pregnant woman in Kent.

Michael Deshawn Lollar, 37, is held on a $1 million bond after appearing in Kent Municipal Court.

A Portage County grand jury indicted Lollar on four counts of complicity to aggravated murder and a first-degree felony count of complicity to aggravated burglary.

Lollar is accused of driving a vehicle that police say carried Arizona resident Dawan Rahman Wilson, 44, to and from a home in South Water Street's 1300 block where 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson was found shot to death Nov. 21.

Kent police say officers responded to the home after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing screaming and what sounded like several gunshots about 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Frierson was found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

Police said Frierson had been living in Arizona prior to staying at the Kent home with a family member. However, a young girl and an infant boy were the only other occupants found at the home. Neither was reported injured, and Portage County Job and Family Services was contacted.

Wilson quickly was identified as an alleged accomplice, police said. He was arrested on a warrant Dec. 4 in the Houston area and was extradited to Ohio in early January.

A grand jury indicted Wilson on four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of aggravated burglary.

Two of the aggravated murder counts and the complicity count leveled against Wilson and Lollar stem from Frierson's shooting death; the others are tied to "unlawful termination" of her pregnancy.

All five counts against Wilson and Lollar carry a firearm specification.

Wilson has been held without bond in Portage County Jail. He is scheduled for a March 19 jury trial.

Police say Lollar was identified as an accomplice through subsequent investigation. With the aid of Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, he was arrested Jan. 17.

Lollar is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning.

