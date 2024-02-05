Akron man pleads guilty in 2022 skate park shooting death of Zion Neal, 19

A 24-year-old Akron man pleaded guilty days before a jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday in the 2022 shooting death of Zion Neal, 19, of Akon.

Nathan Hendrix-Vest pleaded to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice. He originally faced one count of murder, aggravated robbery and obstructing justice and two counts of kidnapping, according to court documents.

Hendrix-Vest, represented by attorney Joseph Gorman, will be sentenced May 6 in Judge Joy Oldfield's courtroom.

Hendrix-Vest was one of two people arrested in the fatal shooting Dec. 12, 2022, at the Akron Skate Park in Ellet. Julian Fort is charged with murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Fort, 25, has a final pretrial meeting April 9. A jury trial is scheduled for April 16.

Akron Skate Park shooting

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. when Neal was shot multiple times. Akron police said he was with a group of people at the park at the time of the shooting.

He was taken to Summa Barberton Hospital in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Neal was in his senior year at Nordonia High School, sang in a choir and had recently started working at Amazon, his family told the Akron Beacon Journal in 2022. He had just turned 19.

"He helped everybody. He just helped everybody, all of us, everybody, like his own family. He loved his nieces. He took care of his older brothers and sisters like they were his kids," his mother, Marisa Williams said.

His sister, Oahnesty Palmer, described her brother as a loving, caring young man.

"My brother was an uncle. He's got a lot of nieces. He loved every single one of them," she said. "He was a singer. He loved music. He was super goofy. Everything about him, he was just laughing, dancing, making funny faces, funny dance movements — everybody loved him, everybody. Definitely his teachers, his classmates, every friend he ever made loved him. My brother was that person."

