Akron man pleads guilty to firing gun at youths playing basketball

A 21-year-old Akron man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in an October 2020 incident in which shots were fired at two young people who were playing basketball in the city's Kenmore neighborhood.

Tyler Duncan, then 19, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and the discharge of a firearm near prohibiting premises. He entered a guilty plea Friday to an assault charge with a firearm specification, which means a gun was displayed in the use of an offense. He also pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in a separate case.

Judge Alison McCarty dismissed a separate charge for receiving stolen property, as well as charges for firing a gun near prohibited premises and a assault with a firearm specification.

Jennifer Grier hugs Alex Charley, 11, the son of her neighbor Dolly Young as she listens to her son Markeise Smith, 15, talk about saving Alex's life October 2020 . The boys were shot at while playing basketball in the street .

The incident occurred Oct. 11, 2020, when a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old neighbor were playing basketball in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. The teen said he yelled for Duncan, the driver of a speeding white Pontiac G6, to slow down. Duncan stopped, exited his vehicle and fired several rounds at the children before driving away.

Neither of the boys were injured and there was no property damage, though both mothers of the children were shaken and used the incident as an example of how dangerous gun violence is in Akron.

Jennifer Grier, left, gathers with her son Markeise Smith, 15, and Dolly Young with her son Alex Charley, 11, in October 2020 after the boys were the targets of gunfire while playing basketball in the street in Akron.

Duncan already was in custody on unrelated charges Oct. 12 when he was charged in the case.

Felonious assault, a second-degree felony, carries a range of sentences from two to three years and up to eight to 12 years. Carrying a weapon under disability has a sentence of up to three years. The firearm specification of the assault mandates prison time for three years before serving other sentences.

Sentencing will take place April 8. Prior to the hearing, McCarty ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a victim impact statement.

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at amarshall1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man pleads guilty to opening fire on boys playing basketball