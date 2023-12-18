Akron man pleads guilty in incident involving his neighbors that ended with gunfire

An Akron man whose trial was underway took a plea deal Friday for charges related to an incident that involved a dispute with his neighbors and culminated with gunfire.

Jason Turkovich pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies. One charge included a gun specification that carries with it additional prison time.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against him.

Turkovich, 40, will be sentenced Jan. 22 by Judge Kathryn Michael.

Michael ordered that Turkovich, who was free on bond, be taken into custody.

Teasijah Rogers told the Beacon Journal in August that Turkovich, her Stoddard Avenue neighbor, harassed and threatened her over a year-long period, then shot her and her aunt, seriously wounding them.

Turkovich planned to claim he acted in defense of someone else when he shot Rogers and her aunt, according to court records.

Joe Gorman, Turkovich’s attorney, declined to comment until the sentencing.

