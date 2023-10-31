Akron man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in female friend's shooting at bar

An Akron man who was set to go on trial for murder Monday for the fatal shooting of a female friend in a bar instead accepted a plea deal.

Aaron Ridenour, 29, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, as well as two lesser charges.

Ridenour’s plea means he won’t face the possibility of a life sentence that comes with a murder conviction.

Judge Christine Croce will sentence Ridenour Nov. 20. The attorneys agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison.

Ridenour shot Tiffany Ross, 44, inside the Heights Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of Newton Street in Akron’s Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to the bar about 1:10 a.m. April 8 and found Ross with a single gunshot wound to the face.

Ross was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where she died.

Police said they identified Ridenour as a suspect and searched several locations before finding Ridenour hiding in the back of a pickup truck on Rhodes Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ridenour’s original charges included two counts of murder that involve different explanations of the crime.

Ridenour pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor with a three-year gun specification, and tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor premises, both third-degree felonies.

Nathan Ray, Ridenour’s attorney, declined to comment until the sentencing.

