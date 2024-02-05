Akron man pleads guilty to kidnapping son months after standoff with Akron police

A 32-year-old Akron man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for kidnapping his son last week, months after he was arrested following a standoff with Akron police.

Sean Eckel, represented by Christopher Parker, pleaded guilty to abduction — a third-degree felony — and obstructing official business — a second-degree misdemeanor — according to court documents.

Police standoff: Akron police arrest man after late night standoff in connection to Sunday Amber Alert

An interference with custody charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal with prosecutors.

Summit County Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced Eckel to 18 months probation on Jan. 29. If he violates his probation order, he could face time in prison.

Standoff with police

Video from the Akron standoff that we believe was related to the Akron Amber Alert. Not much info yet but this was just feet from address of the abduction. Neighbors said the kid was released and the man gave up after a bunch of tear gas was fired into the apartment. pic.twitter.com/6l8JYBbU4K — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 16, 2023

Police arrested Eckel just after 1 a.m. Oct. 16 following a standoff with Akron police and the city's SWAT team.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Oct. 15 when a 29-year-old woman brought the boy to Akron for an arranged visit with Eckel at the 900 block of Barbara Avenue.

Just after the visit, Eckel tried to punch the boy's mother before grabbing him from the car and fleeing to a nearby laundry room, police said.

Police were told Eckel had a handgun. Neighbors reported hearing at least one gunshot.

Law enforcement swept the city for Eckel, eventually locating him at a home on the 1300 block of Sylvan Avenue.

Eckel released the unharmed child. SWAT tried persuading him to surrender. He ignored their demands, so police used tear gas to flush him out.

SWAT entered the apartment at 1 a.m. and arrested Eckel, who was hiding under a pile of clothes, police said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sean Eckel sentenced to 18 months probation in kidnapping of son