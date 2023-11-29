Akron man pleads guilty to murder for man's fatal shooting in August 2021

An Akron man who was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday for a man’s fatal shooting in 2021 instead took a last-minute plea deal.

Mohamed Serour, 24, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to murder with a one-year gun specification, rather than the original three-year specification.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux

Judge Alison Breaux immediately sentenced Serour to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 16 years.

Serour was arrested in the Aug. 25, 2021, slaying of LaDaviere Davis, 20.

Police found Davis dead inside a home in the 30 block of North Valley Street, which is near the boundary of the Highland Square and Cascade Valley neighborhoods. Davis had been shot multiple times in his neck and torso.

Police arrested Serour for Davis’ shooting in July 2022.

Serour is remorseful, attorney says

Jury selection in Serour’s trial was scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon.

Several of Davis’ family members spoke at Serour’s plea and sentencing, expressing a range of emotions from forgiveness to anger.

John Alexander, who represented Serour with attorney Ed Smith, said his client didn’t speak but was remorseful.

“We appreciate the fact that he took responsibility for his actions and did not put the family through the stress of trial,” Alexander said.

Alexander said Serour, who has a 2-year-old daughter, is hoping to take classes in prison to better his life and get out on parole when he’s eligible.

“It was a tragedy,” Alexander said of the shooting. “We see too many of them.”

