Akron man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from man's fatal shooting in Fairlawn

An Akron man pleaded not guilty Friday during a video arraignment in Summit County Common Pleas court to charges related to a man's fatal shooting in Fairlawn.

Terrance Owens, 20, is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Owens is accused in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Tyler Flinn, 25, of Akron. Flinn was shot multiple times in a Bluffington Street apartment parking lot.

This was Fairlawn’s first homicide since 1974.

Flinn’s family said Flinn was riding with a cousin in a pickup truck when they were chased by another vehicle and, when they stopped in the parking lot, a gunbattle ensued.

Owens is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and having weapons under disability. This charge means a person was prohibited from having a gun because of a previous conviction.

Alyssa Green, 20, of Akron, also pleaded not guilty during a video arraignment in the case Friday. She is charged with obstructing justice and is free on a $5,000 signature bond with pre-trial supervision and GPS monitoring. Tom Bauer is her attorney.

Noah Munyer, who is representing Owens with attorney Jake Will, said Owens turned himself over to police and "is eager to have all the facts surrounding this unfortunate case of self-defense aired during his trial."

Owens and Green will have a pretrial March 31, with Judge Susan Baker Ross presiding.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man pleads not guilty in man's fatal shooting in Fairlawn