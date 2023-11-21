Akron man recently arrested in August murder of teen also charged in April murder

A 20-year-old Akron man who faces multiple charges in connection with the August shooting death of Antenio Louis, 17, is a suspect in an April murder.

Ahmere Williams faces a murder charge in Akron Municipal Court in connection to the April 12 shooting death of Tyson Arnold, 24.

Arnold was found by Akron police in the Ohio & Erie Canal after they were called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Fleming Drive. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Akron in the Crossfire: Data shows grim picture of growing gun violence

According to police, officers recovered more than a dozen shell casings at the scene of the April incident, which they said suggests more than one shooter.

Williams was supposed to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court on Saturday, but, according to a representative with the municipal clerk's office, he did not appear for the 8 a.m. arraignment.

Williams was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, contempt of court, murder and tampering with evidence.

He is one of three arrested in connection to the murder of Louis who, along with a 23-year-old driver, had been traveling down East Glenwood Avenue toward Dan Street when a second vehicle pulled in front of their car and opened fire, killing Louis and injuring the driver, according to police.

Williams is currently in the Summit County Jail.

Reporter April K. Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com. Reporter Bryce Buyakie contributed.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ahmere Williams charged in second Akron murder