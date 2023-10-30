Akron man is second suspect arrested in shooting death of Trieg Austin Schwab

Police arrested a second man Friday at a resident in Cuyahoga Falls in connection to the early October shooting death of 26-year-old Trieg Austin Schwab, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Detectives, with U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Robert Greenlee, 18 of Akron, on the 400 block of Hardman Drive, officials said.

His bond is set at $1 million, according to the Summit County Sheriff inmate roster. He is charged with murder and aiding and abetting.

Chandler shooting: Ravenna man faces multiple charges in fatal Kenmore shooting on Chandler Avenue

Schwab was shot and killed in his backyard on the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue in Kenmore on Oct. 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days after his death, investigators issued a warrant for Greenlee, police said.

Austin Hottinger, 27 of Ravenna, also faces multiple charges in the shooting including murder, aiding and abetting, theft, breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism.

