Akron man sentenced for 1-year-old daughter’s death

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man charged with the death of his 1-year-old daughter was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield sentenced 39-year-old Latrell Wilson to 17 to 22.5 years in prison for the 16-month-old child’s death last year.

According to investigators, in January 2022, the mother came home to find the child not breathing in her crib.

Newburgh Heights issued 90K speed tickets in past year; claims having money issues

The medical examiner’s office said the child was severely beaten and suffered from broken ribs, bruises and head trauma, as FOX 8 previously reported.

The child died from blunt force trauma, the medical examiner reported.

According to police, Wilson was taking care of the child the day she was found dead. U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Wilson at his job in June 2022.

Caught on camera: Police search for suspects in Euclid carjackings

“Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime. Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family was at the top of our priority list,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement at the time.

Wilson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.