Akron man sentenced to 10-14 years in prison for 2020 shooting death after plea deal

A man who had been charged in the November 2020 killing of 22-year-old Akron resident Eugene Davis Jr. was sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison Monday following a plea bargain.

Darrie Moore, 30, of Akron, was initially charged with murder after police found Davis fatally shot in the back on a front lawn in the 600 block of Payne Avenue in Highland Square on Nov. 22, 2020.

Under a plea agreement, Moore pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, with a firearm specification that carries a one-year mandatory prison term. He also pleaded guilty to two drug charges, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability, a charge that means a person was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux sentenced him to eight to 12 years on the manslaughter charge, with the mandatory one-year firearms term and a one-year term for the tampering with evidence charge, to run consecutive to the other sentence. He received one-year sentences on the other charges, to run concurrently with the other sentences.

His attorney, Charles Tyler, could not be reached for comment.

Police said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Payne Avenue around 8:20 p.m., where court records show Moore was living, and found Davis on his face and unresponsive with gunshot wounds in his torso outside a nearby residence.

Inside Moore's residence, police said, they found a 9 mm pistol, an empty .45-caliber magazine, about 10 grams of methamphetamine and just over 14 ounces of marijuana and paraphernalia including a digital scale.

