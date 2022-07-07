Akron man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking, robbery
An Akron man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of carjacking, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.
Aaron J. Gaines, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin after pleading guilty to a seven-count indictment.
More: Akron man suspected in string of crimes is task force's fugitive of the week
“This defendant committed a series of violent crimes, armed with a firearm, that put the lives of multiple innocent people in danger,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler.
According to court documents, Gaines entered a convenience store on Arlington Street in Akron on Jan. 25, brandished a firearm and stole approximately $500 from the lottery register. Akron police officers responded and determined that Gaines had committed the robbery.
Later that night, police officers responded to an Akron residence for a report of an armed robbery and felonious assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that Gaines had brandished and discharged a firearm at an occupant of the residence in an attempt to steal a vehicle parked nearby. The vehicle keys were stolen, but the vehicle remained.
After the attempted carjacking, police responded to the intersection of Fountain Street and Carroll Street for a report of a car theft. Police interviewed the victims at the scene and established that Gaines had brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s vehicle.
Gaines crashed the vehicle soon after stealing it and then ran from the scene. Police recovered a firearm from the driver’s side floorboard of the car.
Gaines was later apprehended and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted carjacking, carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man sentenced to 25 years in carjacking, robbery, charges