Akron man sentenced to 42 years to life

Clifford Walters Jr. walks out of the courtroom with Stark County sheriff's deputies after being sentenced by Judge Natalie Haupt in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

CANTON – Clifford D. Walters Jr. will spend 42 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a Lake Township man.

The 41-year-old Akron man killed Brian A. Limoli, 31, during a home invasion in 2018. He broke into a house in the 8800 block of Cleveland Avenue NW looking for money and shot Limoli when confronted, according to trial testimony.

Jeanette Limoli, Brian's mother, spoke directly to Walters before the sentencing while holding her son's heart-shaped urn. She said she hopes Walters' soul rots in prison because four children were left without a father and their family is forever changed.

"You took something precious from so many people," Limoli said.

More: Jury convicts Akron man in Lake Township homicide case

More: Akron man on trial for the 2018 shooting death of a Lake Twp. resident

Jeanette Limoli shouts at Clifford Walters Jr. while showing him the cremated remains of her son, Brian Limoli, who was shot and killed by Walters in 2018.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt sentenced Walters on Monday to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 42 years. Earlier this month, a jury convicted him of six charges — including two counts of aggravated murder and other felony charges with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

Defense attorney Steven Reisch represented Walters. Neither he nor Walters made any statements during the sentencing except to answer the judge's questions about proceedings.

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Kristen Mlinar, who represented the state, requested the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. She repeated to the judge how Limoli's significant other, Fanniecia Brewer, hid their two children in a closet the night of the break-in.

"This is someone's worst nightmare," Mlinar said.

Brewer told the court on Monday that she still feels unsafe at night and her children will never be the same. She also said she was upset that her name was "slandered" during the trial.

Reisch had told jurors during closing arguments that he believed Walters was set up by Brewer.

"I'm glad that Brian finally got justice," Brewer said.

Story continues

More: Akron man on trial for the 2018 shooting death of a Lake Twp. resident

Clifford Walters Jr. listens to his sentence from Judge Natalie Haupt for the 2018 murder of Brian Limoli.

Walters was linked to the murder by DNA evidence found on the gun, according to trial testimony. He fled without the gun after Brewer told him there was no money and that the shooting would prompt a police response.

Walters was later arrested in Medina County on a previous drug possession charge and sentenced to three years in prison. After serving time in that case, Walters stood trial in Stark County for Limoli's death.

More: Man wanted for murder in Stark County already in prison

The prosecutor and judge cited Walters' criminal history, including a 2003 conviction of attempted murder and aggravated burglary in Summit County, during his sentencing.

Haupt called Walters a "serious danger to society." She said she could not repair the damage done to Limoli's loved ones but could impose a sentence to protect the public.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Clifford D. Walters Jr. gets 42 years to life for killing Brian Limoli