Akron man sentenced to 9 life sentences for fatal fires loses his appeal

An Akron man sentenced to nine consecutive life sentences for starting fires that killed nine of his neighbors lost his appeal.

The 9th District Court of Appeals upheld Stanley Ford’s conviction Friday but found that a Summit County judge wasn’t permitted to order that he be placed in solitary confinement on the anniversary dates of the fatal fires and the birthdays of the children who were killed.

The appellate court said a person can’t be ordered to spend time in solitary confinement under Ohio law.

Stanley Ford pulls down his mask to talk with his attorneys after being found guilty of 26 counts in his murder trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce's courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Akron.

The court ordered that Ford’s case be remanded to Summit County Common Pleas Court for resentencing on this issue alone.

Ford, 64, was convicted in September 2021 of starting three fires in his neighborhood because of beefs with his neighbors, two that resulted in deaths, and one car fire. Jurors recommended that Ford be sentenced to life in prison instead of being executed.

Judge Christine Croce sentenced Ford in October 2021 to nine consecutive life sentences, one for each of the fire victims.

Ford appealed his sentence, arguing several errors, including that he should not have been found competent and that he should have had separate trials for each of the fires.

Ford, who is incarcerated at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, can now appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

