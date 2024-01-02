Akron man sentenced to 9 months in jail for charges related to teen's death

An Akron man was sentenced to nine months in jail for charges related to the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Keith Earley, 31, recently pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Earley to nine months of incarceration. She gave him credit for the 128 days he had already spent in the Summit County Jail and permitted him to serve the remainder of his time at the jail.

Earley was charged related to the death of 13-year-old Melanie Elkins.

Melanie Elkins

Melanie was found dead on June 12 just before 1 p.m. in Minordy Place, an alley in the 400 block of South Arlington Street. Akron police said she was reported as a runaway on June 11.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in her system during a toxicology test and are the likely cause of death, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Earley was arrested in Mansfield in mid-August.

Attorney Christopher Vandevere represented Earley.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Keith Earley gets 9 months in jail for charges related to teen's death