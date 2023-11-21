Akron man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for fatal shooting of female friend

Aaron Ridenour listens to Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce during his sentencing Tuesday for the shooting death of 44-year-old Tiffany Ross in Akron.

Aaron Ridenour will face between 20 and 25½ years in prison with no early release for the shooting death of 44-year-old Tiffany Ross in April.

He will also have a minimum of two years probation following release.

The 29-year-old Ridenour will be between the ages of 49 and 55 when he is released. Judge Christine Croce explained that he could serve more time depending on his conduct while incarcerated.

"No words will be able to make up for the devastation and grief this has caused," he said after the sentencing.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce addresses Aaron Ridenour Tuesday during his sentencing in her courtroom.

Ridenour pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor with a three-year gun specification, and tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor premises, both third-degree felonies.

Ridenour's original charges included murder. His plea allowed him to avoid the possibility of a life sentence that comes with a murder conviction.

The attorneys agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison.

Heights Bar and Grill shooting

Ridenour shot Ross inside the Heights Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of Newton Street in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to the bar at about 1:10 a.m. April 8 and found Ross with a single gunshot wound to the face.

Ross was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where she died.

Before sentencing, Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Felicia Easter read from Ridenour's statement, where he claimed the shooting was an accident after he twirled the double-action revolver around his finger. Attempting to stop the gun from spinning, he claimed to have accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting Ross.

Easter questioned why he decided to twirl the gun if he knew about gun safety and why he fled the scene and disposed of the weapon.

Police said they identified Ridenour as a suspect and searched several locations before finding him hiding in the back of a pickup truck on Rhodes Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ridenour's attorney Nathan Ray said he fled the scene because he panicked, and explained the victim helped him find a home after his mother died.

Aaron Ridenour talks with his attorney Nathan Ray before his sentencing Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce's courtroom in Akron.

Before he was sentenced, Ridenour told the court he did not mean for the shooting to happen, echoing how much Ross meant to him.

Croce read a statement written by Ross' older sister, who said Ridenour is taking the easy way out by taking a plea.

"There are so many questions left unanswered," Croce said, reading the statement.

Reporter Bryce Buyakie contributed.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man Aaron Ridenour sentenced for fatal shooting of friend