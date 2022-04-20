Akron man sentenced to at least 7 years in prison for man's bludgeoning death

An Akron man will spend at least seven years in prison for the bludgeoning death of another man.

James Miller, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty in March to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against him.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Miller Tuesday to seven to 10½ years in prison.

Miller got into a physical confrontation with Theophilus Augustus Jones III on March 1, 2020, at a McTaggart Drive home in West Akron and bludgeoned him to death.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office found Jones’ cause of death to be strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

Miller was originally charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence. He was represented by Attorney Erik Jones.

