Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping child

An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for raping a child.

Eddie Dukes Jr., 63, will be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Dukes sexually assaulted the child, who was known to him, last June.

A jury found Dukes guilty last week in Summit County Common Pleas Court of two counts of rape of a child under 13, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Judge Christine Croce designated Dukes a Tier 3 sex offender, which means if Dukes is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Attorney Adam VanHo represented Dukes.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man gets life sentence for raping child