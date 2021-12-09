Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman in 2019; initiative led to arrest

An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison this week for raping a woman in 2019.

James Walters, 46, will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years in prison.

Walters pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony, in Summit County Common Pleas Court under an agreement with prosecutors. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss another count of rape and a kidnapping charge.

Judge Susan Baker Ross declared Walters a sexually violent predator, based on his sexual assault of another woman in 2001. This increased his penalty to a life sentence.

Ross also designated Walters a Tier 3 sex offender. If he is released from prison, he will be required to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Walters convinced a woman, who was then 27, to go back to his house in April 2019. Walters then became aggressive and the woman tried to escape through a bathroom window. Walters grabbed her and raped her, prosecutors said.

The woman fled and went to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she completed a sexual assault kit. Investigators found Walters’ DNA on the woman.

Walters is among the people charged by Akron’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a team of detectives reinvestigating rape cases using DNA evidence.

Attorney Eddie Sipplen represented Walters.

