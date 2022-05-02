Akron man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 11-year-old girl he knew

An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the rape of an 11-year-old girl he knew.

Robin Stevens Jr., 40, will be eligible for parole after spending 16 years in prison.

A Summit County jury found Stevens guilty in April of rape and attempted rape, both first-degree felonies and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say Stevens assaulted the girl in 2019 when she was staying at Stevens’ house.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross imposed the life sentence Monday and designated Stevens a Tier 3 sex offender, which means, if he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Attorney Eddie Sipplen represented Stevens.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man gets life sentence for rape of girl he knew