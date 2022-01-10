Akron man sentenced to prison for 2019 shooting death of another man

An Akron man recently was sentenced to prison for the August 2019 shooting death of another man.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Westley Hawkins Magee, 35, pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court in November to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony with a gun specification, as well as having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. This means a person wasn’t permitted to have a firearm because of a previous conviction.

Magee’s original charges included murder.

Judge Amy Corrigall Jones sentenced Magee on Dec. 20 to seven to nine years in prison.

Magee exchanged gunfire with Karrtell McGowan on Aug. 4, 2019, leaving both of them seriously injured. McGowan, 28, of Akron, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Magee was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The confrontation happened about 1 p.m. on Gale Street. Neighbors reported hearing six to 10 gunshots, police said.

